Businessman Shot Dead, Wife Injured During Home Invasion, Robbery Bid In UP’s Meerut

The attackers broke into the home of businessman Dhan Kumar Jain (70) in Brahmpuri area of Meerut on Wednesday and started looting the place.

Meerut, UP: A man was shot dead while his wife sustained grievous injuries during a purported robbery bid at their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Wednesday. According to the police, two robbers broke into an elderly businessman’s home with the intention of carrying out a robbery at the premises, however, their bid was resisted by the man and his wife due to which the assailants shot at them.

Giving details, a police official said the accused broke into the home of businessman Dhan Kumar Jain (70) in Brahmpuri area at around 8 am and started looting the place. However, upon noticing the prowlers, Jain protested and tried to resist the robbery bid resulting in him getting shot by the accused men.

Upon witnessing his husband getting shot, Jain’s wife, Anju (65), tried to intervene and grab hold of one of the attackers and got shot in the process. Both victims rushed to a hospital where Jain succumbed to injuries while his wife is undergoing treatment, police said, adding that the two robbers fled the scene with cash and jewellery after gunning down the elderly couple.

The robbery lasted for about an hour following which the robbers fled with cash and jewellery from the businessman’s home, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

The senior officer said the accused arrived at the victim’s home on a motorcycle wearing helmets and the details of the looted goods have been sought from the relatives.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched searches to nab the accused, he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tried to corner the state government over the incident.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Yadav said “The murder of a businessman in Meerut by entering his house, looting and murderous attack on his wife is a heart-wrenching and extremely terrifying incident.”

“Recession during the BJP government, corruption of officials, collection of donations by the ruling party and above all, the fear of criminals have completely killed the business in UP,” Yadav said.

(With PTI inputs)

