Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli on Dec 5, Counting Three Days Later. Check Full Schedule

Besides, Khatauli, bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will also be held on December 5 along with byelections to five assembly constituencies spread across as many states.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule of Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli by-election. While the elections will be held on December 5, the votes will be counted three days later i.e, on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls.

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification – 10th November 2022 (Thursday) Last Date of Nominations – 17th November 2022 (Thursday) Date For Scrutiny of Nominations – 18th November 2022 (Friday) Last Date For Withdrawal of Candidatures – 21st November 2022 (Monday) Date of Poll – 5th December 2022 (Monday) Date of Counting – 8th December 2022 (Thursday) Date Before Which Election Shall Be Completed – 10th December 2022 (Saturday)

Election Commission of India announces the schedule of Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli by-election – polls to be held on December 5th; counting of votes to be on December 8th. All vacancies for 2022 as of now are covered with this announcement for by-election. pic.twitter.com/Qr3HOk94Kx — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

The Rampur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan is one of the five seats going for the bypolls.