Called To Perform At Property Dealer’s Bday Party, Dancer Abducted, Gang-Raped By 6 Men In UP’s Unnao

According to the FIR lodged by the survivor, her team of three dancers was recruited to perform at the party in Deepak Nagar for Rs 6,000.

Unnao: A dancer called in to perform at a property dealer’s birthday party was abducted and gang-raped by six men in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. According to the FIR lodged by the survivor, her team of three dancers was recruited to perform at the party in Deepak Nagar for Rs 6,000.

As she was leaving the event, six men abducted her in a car and raped her in a nearby jungle. The gangrape survivor in her complaint alleged that the men were drunk when they committed the crime.

All the accused fled after committing the crime and a search operation has been launched to nab them.

The survivor has alleged that she first approached the Jajmau police with her complaint, but they took no action.

Later, she approached the Kotwali police in Unnao Sadar, following which the accused were booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of Police (Unnao), Siddharth Meena, said that the survivor has undergone a medical examination to confirm charges of rape, while search operation has been launched to nab the accused.

(with IANS inputs)

