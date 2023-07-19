Home

Car Runs Over Man Sitting In Middle Of Road In Ghaziabad; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A video of the incident, which took place in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar, had gone viral on social media.

The man, who is yet to be identified, had reportedly died during treatment at a hospital.

New Delhi: A man sitting in the middle of a road was allegedly run over by a car in Ghaziabad. The man, who is yet to be identified, had reportedly died during treatment at a hospital.

(Disclaimer: Disturbing visuals above)

