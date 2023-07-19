Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Car Runs Over Man Sitting In Middle Of Road In Ghaziabad; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Car Runs Over Man Sitting In Middle Of Road In Ghaziabad; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A video of the incident, which took place in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar, had gone viral on social media.

Published: July 19, 2023 2:28 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Car Runs Over Man Sitting In Middle Of Road In Ghaziabad; Disturbing Video Goes Viral
The man, who is yet to be identified, had reportedly died during treatment at a hospital.

New Delhi: A man sitting in the middle of a road was allegedly run over by a car in Ghaziabad. The man, who is yet to be identified, had reportedly died during treatment at a hospital.

Also Read:

Trending Now

A video of the incident, which took place in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar, had gone viral on social media.

You may like to read

(Disclaimer: Disturbing visuals above)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.