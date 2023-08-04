Home

Caught-On-Cam: Axe-Wielding Drunk Man Storms UP School, Damages Property, Case Filed | Watch

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: An axe-wielding man, allegedly drunk, stormed a government-run primary school in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh and caused damage to property at the premises. The shocking incident triggered panic among the students and teachers who ran for shelter after witnessing the crazed man entering the school grounds with an axe.

The incident was caught on camera and the video has gone viral on social media platform. The viral 12-second clip shows the man, reportedly in an inebriated condition, entering the school premises with an axe and starts repeatedly smashing a handpump inside the school with his axe.

Watch the video here:

The man continues to create commotion at the premises even as panicked people, presumably the school staff and students, can be heard shouting.

According to reports, the incident left the teachers and students terrifified and in shock and resulted in the school remaining unofficially shut as the staff as well as students did not show up at the premises even on the third day after the startling incident.

Police said they have registered a case against the accused, identified as Shiv Prasad, based on a formal complaint filed by District Education Officer, Pradeep Kumar, India Today reported. The accused is currently absconding and efforts are underway to nab him, they said, adding that further investigation in the case is ongoing.

13-year-old stabs classmate to death at Kanpur school

Meanwhile, in a related incident earlier this week, a Class 10 student allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate at a school in UP’s Kanpur on Monday (July 31) during a scuffle between the two teenagers.

According to the police, the incident happened at a private school at Gopalpuri in the Bidhnu area of Kanpur district during the lunch break, news agency PTI reported.

Citing the classmates of the accused and the victim, Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said the 13-year-old accused stabbed Nilendra Tiwari (15) repeatedly in his neck and near it, leaving him seriously injured.

Other students in the class caught hold of the accused and informed the teachers, following which the police reached the school and detained the student.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought, Sharma said.

The accused student alleged that he was threatened with serious life consequences by Tiwari a few days ago, the ADCP said.

He added that he was carrying the knife only to scare Tiwari and had no intention to harm anyone, the officer added.

The accused student would be sent to a juvenile home after interrogation, the police said.

The victim was the only son of Satendra Tiwari, a resident of the Gangapur Colony here, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

