Caught-On-Cam: Bus Veers Off Road On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, 24 Injured

Videos show the speeding bus veering off road while making a sharp left turn on the busy Delhi-Meerut expressway. The bus can be seen crashing through the concrete railing installed on the sides of the road.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Ghaziabad (UP): At least 24 passengers onboard an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus were injured after the vehicle veered off road and fell into a 25-feet deep pit on the Delhi-Meerut expressway (DME) on Thursday.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms. The viral clip shows the speeding bus veering off road while making a sharp left turn on the busy expressway. The bus can be seen crashing through the railing installed on the sides of the road and falling into a deep pit.

CCTV footage shows the bus suddenly veering off the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/lCJO2t6d88 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2023

According to the police, the incident took place on the Delhi-Meerut expressway when the bus was travelling to Delhi from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, adding that the bus driver revealed that he lost control of the steering and reports of him being drunk are false.

“Bus driver Pradeep told the police that he was not aware of how he lost control of the steering. He was not in an inebriated state,” DCP (rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said, according to news agency PTI,

Yadav said 24 passengers were injured in the accident and they have been admitted in Sanjay Nagar combined government hospital and private hospital.

VIDEO | Several people were injured when a bus they were travelling in veered off the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in #Ghaziabad district earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bsyldmJ333 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2023

All the injured passengers belong to Bijnor district, the DCP said.

