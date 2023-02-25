Home

Uttar Pradesh

Caught On Cam: Key Witness In BSP MLA Murder Case Shot Dead Outside Home; Bodyguards Injured

Caught On Cam: Key Witness In BSP MLA Murder Case Shot Dead Outside Home; Bodyguards Injured

Prayagraj: A prime witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA, Umesh Pal was shot dead in broad daylight just outside his residence in Prayagraj on Friday. The assailants attacked Pal as soon as he st

Prayagraj: A prime witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA, Umesh Pal was shot dead in broad daylight just outside his residence in Prayagraj on Friday. The assailants attacked Pal as soon as he stepped out of his vehicle in front of his home. In the gunfire incident one of bodyguards was also shot who later succumbed to his bullet injuries in the hospital.

Severely injured Umesh Pal was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital where he succumbed during treatment, police said.

You may like to read

A video has surfaced the internet wherein a CCTV camera has captured the moment of attack. The incident was captured via different CCTV cameras from different angles.

Disturbing Visuals Ahead. Viewers Discretion is Advised

Several videos have been doing the rounds on social media. This video was shared by a user by the name Siraj Noorani on Twitter on February 24 around 10:22 pm at night.

Shootout in UP’s #Prayagraj. Umesh Pal, main witness in murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was killed and two armed police men in his security were injured (one critical). An assailant can be seen hurling crude bomb at the SUV while others opened indiscriminate fire.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/EpdnKYInSS — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 24, 2023

According to Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma, Umesh Pal was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house this evening. As crude bombs were hurled, there was a sudden rise o smoke cloud that triggered state of panic outside the home and several people started to run for safety away from the area of the attack

Two of his guards too were injured in the attack. Both gunners were deployed in Pal’s security by the government. One of the gunners, Sandeep Nishad, succumbed at the hospital.

Nishad, critical, was put on a ventilator before he succumbed. The other gunner is being operated upon by doctors, police said. Sharma said that efforts are being made to identify the attackers on the basis of CCTV footage of the area.

“The incident occurred right outside the house of Umesh Pal. So far it has been confirmed that two bombs were thrown and he was fired at by a small firearm,” said Sharma.

A case was registered at the Dhoomanganj Police Station on the complaint of the family members of the victim.

“We have formed eight police teams to investigate every aspect of the incident and arrest those behind the attack,” the officer added.

Umesh was the prime witness of the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal. The main accused in the Raju Pal murder is mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who is currently lodged in a Gujarat Jail.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.