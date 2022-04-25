Meerut: A shocking footage of a man being stabbed to death by three men in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has surfaced online. The man was allegedly murdered in connection with a fight over drinking that took place the previous day. The incident took place on Sunday in the old city area of the district, said police.Also Read - UP Couple Commits Suicide After Families Say No To Intercaste Marriage
As per police sources, Sajid (25), a resident of Firoz Nagar under the Lisari gate police station area, had gone to Ittefaq Nagar located under the Brahmapuri police station area for some work. This is when some attackers came from behind, caught Sajid, and severely injured him with a knife.
When Sajid tried to get up from the road, one of the attackers stabbed him. The entire episode was captured on the CCTV camera. Police said the attackers fled the spot after the incident. The police reached the spot and admitted the injured to hospital, where he succumbed. Police have collected live CCTV footage of the incident.
Sajid’s father told the police that on Saturday, his son’s had a fight with his uncle Naushad, Javed and Shahzad over drinking alcohol in the house. However, later the family members had reached a compromise late in the night. It is feared that due to this enmity, Sajid was murdered.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut), Prabhakar Chaudhary said, “We have raided the house of the accused but they managed to escape. We are hopeful of arresting them soon.”