Meerut: A shocking footage of a man being stabbed to death by three men in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has surfaced online. The man was allegedly murdered in connection with a fight over drinking that took place the previous day. The incident took place on Sunday in the old city area of the district, said police.Also Read - UP Couple Commits Suicide After Families Say No To Intercaste Marriage

As per police sources, Sajid (25), a resident of Firoz Nagar under the Lisari gate police station area, had gone to Ittefaq Nagar located under the Brahmapuri police station area for some work. This is when some attackers came from behind, caught Sajid, and severely injured him with a knife. Also Read - Don't Know Who Went to Meet Azam Khan; Akhilesh Yadav on Shivpal-Azam Meeting at Sitapur Jail

When Sajid tried to get up from the road, one of the attackers stabbed him. The entire episode was captured on the CCTV camera. Police said the attackers fled the spot after the incident. The police reached the spot and admitted the injured to hospital, where he succumbed. Police have collected live CCTV footage of the incident. Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Days After SC Cancels His Bail, Ashish Mishra Surrenders in Court | 10 Points

UP | A man was allegedly murdered by his close relatives over a personal dispute in Meerut on Sunday. All 3 accused will be arrested soon. Throughout incident, people pass by on both sides of the road but nobody stopped to help the victim:SP (city), #Meerut, Vineet Bhatnagar pic.twitter.com/waCvdsD5Gm — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 24, 2022

Sajid’s father told the police that on Saturday, his son’s had a fight with his uncle Naushad, Javed and Shahzad over drinking alcohol in the house. However, later the family members had reached a compromise late in the night. It is feared that due to this enmity, Sajid was murdered.