Caught-On-Cam: Mayhem As Buffalo Brought For Bakrid Sacrifice Escapes From Truck In UP’s Moradabad, Video Viral

The buffalo had been brought to the Patthar Chowk market in Moradabad for sacrifice on the occasion of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) on Tuesday night.

Moradabad, UP: Chaotic scenes were witnessed in a market in Uttar Pradesh Moradabad after a buffalo brought to the marketplace for sale on Bakrid, escaped the truck and ran amok through the crowded bazaar as people ran for cover from the rampaging bovine.

According to an India Today report, the buffalo had been brought to the Patthar Chowk market in Moradabad for sacrifice on the occasion of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) on Tuesday night. However, sensing that its life was in danger, the bovine broke free as it was being offloaded from the truck it was being transported in, and rampaged through the market and began attacking people there.

As per the report, a large crowd had gathered at the Patthar Chowk market in the Thana Galshaheed to witness the massive buffalo being brought in a truck to the bazaar for sacrifice on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid.

However, the mammoth bovine broke loose and nearly triggered a stampede in the market as people run for cover. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms showing people running for their life as the angry bovine breaks free while the truck is being unloaded and all hell breaks loose.

The viral video shows some people trying to catch the rampaging buffalo while others run for cover as stampede-like situation ensues in the busy market.

As per an IndiaTV report, the buffalo kept running roughshod for several hours and ran several kilometres away from the market before some people were finally able to subdue the beast after several attempts. Several people sustained injuries in their bid to restrain the bovine, the report said.

Bakrid 2023

The sacred festival of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid is celebrated enthusiastically by Muslims across the world. Known as the festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Adha, according to Islamic belief, is celebrated to mark Prophet Abraham’s resolute faith in Allah who had ordered him to sacrifice his only son as a test of faith. Prophet Abraham willingly went to sacrifice his only son Ishmael, but at the last moment, Allah replaced his son with a goat at the sacrificial altar.

The exact date of Eid-ul-Adha varies each year as the festival is celebrated as per lunar calendar. In India, this year the festival is expected to be announced on the evening of June 28 (Wednesday) and will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).

