Uttar Pradesh

Caught-On-Cam: Speeding Car Mows Down Toll Booth Staffer In UP’s Hapur | Watch

The car then turns around off camera and rams into the toll plaza employee at breakneck speed and drags him for under the wheels.

New Delhi: A disturbing incident of road rage has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur where a speeding car mowed down a toll booth staffer after crashing through the toll gate. The shocking act was captured on security cameras at the premises and the video has gone viral on social media platforms with users expressing shock and outrage over the happening.

#Hapur, #UttarPradesh: A car rams into a toll booth staff at Delhi-Lucknow highway at Chhajarsi Toll Plaza. pic.twitter.com/kQJfcDpgXq — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) August 6, 2023

As per reports, the incident took place at the Pilkhuwa toll plaza in UP’s Hapur district and was caught on CCTV cameras. The shocking clip shows a white car passing through the toll gate, presumably without paying the toll as staffers give chase. The car then turns around off camera and rams into the toll plaza employee at breakneck speed and drags him for under the wheels as other employees rush to the victim’s rescue.

The driver reportedly fled the scene after crushing the toll booth staffer under his car

Taking cognizance of the incident, police said they have registered a case against the accused driver and launched a manhunt to nab him at the earliest. “A person deliberately rammed his car at Chhajarsi Toll Plaza employee. A case has been registered & the accused will be apprehended at the earliest,” Varun Mishra, DCP, Pilkhua Circle told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Harpur, Uttar Pradesh: Varun Mishra, DCP, Pilkhua Circle says, "A person deliberately rammed his car at Chhajarsi Toll Plaza employee. A case has been registered & the accused will be apprehended at the earliest…" pic.twitter.com/VZMOn4Wyue — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2023

According to the police, the victim was rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be critical. “Further investigation in the case is underway,” they said.

TMC MP assaults toll booth staffer

In a related incident, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP allegedly assaulted a toll booth employee after the staffer stopped his car at a kiosk in Palsit area of West Bengal’s Burdwan district. The incident took place on Thursday night and was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the booth.

The video went viral on social media platforms and sparked outrage from netizens for the TMC leader’s high-handedness against the man who was simply doing his job.

According to a India Today report, the toll plaza staffer, identified as Ujjwal Singh, said that TMC leader and Bardhaman East MP Sunil Mandal did not halt his car at the booth, stepped out of his vehicle and assaulted him as he tried to remove the fluorescent traffic cones from the road.

Singh said that he merely acted as per protocol and went to move the traffic safety cones from the VIP lane when he saw Mandal’s car hit the cones. However, the legislator stepped out and shoved the toll booth staffer when he went to move the traffic cones.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras and the video quickly went viral on social media sites. In the video, a white luxury car is seen approaching the toll plaza at Palsit and hits a traffic cone as it attempts to go past the booth. Soon, Bardhaman East MP, Sunil Mandal steps out of the car and can be seen engaging in a physical altercation with the toll booth employee and shoving him away.

Following the incident, Sunil Mandal issued an apology and said he was in a hurry and got carried away.

“I am extremely sorry for what happened yesterday,” Mandal said, adding that he was in a hurry. The TMC MP claimed that his security guards told the staffers at the booth to move the cones and let the car through, but they did not do it.

Mandal accused the toll booth employee of behaving badly with him, however, he admitted that he was wrong in physically pushing for staffer, the report said.

The staffer said he did not know that the car belonged to lawmaker as it did not have any stamp or logo which would indicate the same, leading to confusion. “I did not realise that the car belonged to a legislator as it did not have any logos which would indicate the same,” Singh said, according to the report.

