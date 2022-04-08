New Delhi: A purported video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a Mahant (priest) is seen allegedly threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim women. He was addressing a gathering outside a mosque in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - In Uttar Pradesh, Elderly Women To Enjoy Free Bus Rides Soon. Deets Inside

In the video, the man wearing a saffron robe claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to murder him and added that a sum of ₹ 28 lakh has been collected for this. He then purportedly said that if a Muslim harasses any girl, he would kidnap Muslim women and publicly rape them. His provocative remarks were welcomed by the crowd with great cheers and slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Also Read - Decks Cleared For Ayodhya's Shri Ram International Airport | 10 Points

Sharing the purported video, Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-check website AltNews, claimed that the video was shot on April 2 but police are yet to take any action. Watch the video below:- Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence | Ashish Mishra's Offence 'Grave', But He's Not A 'Flight Risk': UP Govt Tells SC

TRIGGER WARNING!

A Mahant in front of a Masjid in the presence of Police personals warns that He would K!dnap Muslim Women and ₹@pe them in Open. According to the locals near Sheshe wali Masjid, Khairabad, Sitapur. This happened on 2nd Apr 2022, 2 PM. @sitapurpolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/wkBNLnqUW0 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 7, 2022

Reacting to the tweet, Sitapur police said that the matter is being investigated by a senior officer and a strict action will be taken on the basis of facts.

अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक उत्तरी द्वारा जांच प्रचलित है। प्राप्त तथ्यों एवं साक्ष्यों के आधार पर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। — Sitapur Police (@sitapurpolice) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens have demanded action against the Mahant. The users have also raised the issue to the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking immediate intervention in the matter.