Lucknow: In yet another incident of caste atrocity, a 20-year-old Dalit youth was assaulted by a group of men in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place two days ago in the Akbarpur area, however, it came to light only after the video of the extreme brutality went viral on social media. In the video, a man can be heard asking the victim about his caste.Also Read - After Kempty Falls Fiasco, Devotees Seen Violating Coronavirus Protocol in Haridwar, Say 'Not Scared of Covid'

After the boy replies, the mob pulled his hair, elbow and started beating him with a stick. As per the reports, the man, a painter by profession was allegedly in a relationship with a girl of a nearby village in Akbarpur area. On Wednesday, the girl had called him for a meeting. As soon as he reached there, the mob caught hold of him and mercilessly assaulted him. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: J-K National Highway Shut as Rains Trigger Massive Landslide