Ghaziabad: A chilling video of a hit and run incident in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh is doing rounds on social media. In the video, an elderly man can be seen trying to sit on a chair outside his house when a speeding car suddenly Came and ran over him. The video of the incident caught on the CCTV camera showed the car fleeing the spot.Also Read - RRR Fever: Excited Fans Dance On ‘Naatu Naatu’ In Middle Of A Packed Theatre | Watch

Watch the video:-

In a statement with the police, the old man alleged that the incident was deliberate. He also accused his neighbors of being involved in the incident due to a dispute which began six months ago. Also Read - It's Raining Dollars! Gujarati Folk Singer Geetaben Rabari Raises Rs 2.25 Crore For Ukraine at US Concert | Watch

Police said that further investigation is underway. Also Read - Violinists From 29 Countries Including India Perform in Charity Concert For Ukraine | Watch