New Delhi: An IITian has attacked PAC constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh and tried to enter the premises forcibly after raising the religious slogan of "Allahu Akbar". The accused identified as Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi has been taken into custody, police said. Several videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media. In the video, the man can be seen waving a dagger and shouting just outside the temple, the headquarters of the Gorakhnath mutt, of which CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest (mahant).

IIT Mumbai Chemical Engineer Ahmed Murtaza attacked the security personnel of Gorakhpur Gorakshanath temple @iitbombay This is the result of continuous targetting of Yogi gvt by liberals & leftists and poisoning minds of youth of this country with so much of hatred & false news. pic.twitter.com/TjWdx0bjyl — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) April 4, 2022

“Two of our Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured after the accused tried to enter the temple with a sharp-edged weapon. He went to a PAC post near the gate and tried to attack the police,” ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the injured constables — Gopal Kumar Gaur and Anil Paswan — were given first aid at Guru Gorakhnath hospital and are undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College.

“The accused is also undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Initial investigation revealed that his name is Murtaza and is a resident of Gorakhpur,” Kumar added.

He also said that the angle of terror cannot be ruled out as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath often visits the region. “Strict action will be taken after probing the incident from all angles,” the ADG added.

For the unversed, Gorakhnath is one of the most high profile temples of UP because of its association with CM Yogi. The Chief Minister has recently won his maiden election from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. Besides, he has represented Gorakhpur in parliament.