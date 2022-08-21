Noida: The police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly manhandling a security guard of a private agency outside a group housing society in Noida, reported news agencies quoting officials. An FIR was also registered against the woman over the incident whose purported video surfaced on social media, they said. The woman was in a sedan and the two sides got into an argument at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown society under Sector 126 police station limits, officials said.Also Read - Video: Dalit Man Beaten With Slippers in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Village Head Arrested

"A video went viral on social media in which a woman was behaving indecently with the security guard in Jaypee Wishtown Society. Taking cognizance of the video, the local Sector-126 police station has lodged an FIR against the woman (Bhavya Roy)," the police said in a statement. "After the FIR was lodged, the woman was detained and further investigation into the matter is underway," the police added.

Noida, UP | Woman in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, captured on video abusing a security personnel of the society has been detained for questioning. Enquiry underway: Noida Police pic.twitter.com/bAcZu1Uvv6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

The woman has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the police said.

Details of what triggered the argument were yet to be confirmed. The video meanwhile showed the woman hurling expletives at security guards and holding one of them by his uniform. She also made indecent gestures and threatening remarks to them.

(With inputs from PTI)