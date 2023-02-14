Home

Uttar Pradesh

Caught on Cam: Biker Snatches Woman’s Chain in UP’s Ghaziabad

Caught on Cam: Biker Snatches Woman’s Chain in UP’s Ghaziabad

In the video, the woman was seen walking on a road when a bike with two men circled around her snatched the chain off her neck and fled the scene. She was flung to the ground and suffered bruises on her neck.

Noida: Two bike-borne assailants snatched the gold chain of a woman in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara area on Monday in a crime caught on nearby CCTV footage. In the video, the woman was seen walking on a road when a bike with two men circled around her snatched the chain off her neck and fled the scene. She was flung to the ground and suffered bruises on her neck.

The entire incident has been captured in CCTV, a case has been registered but nothing is known about the chain snatchers so far.

You may like to read

The victim was later identified is the wife of SDM Sunil Singh posted in Farrukhabad. She had gone out to get milk from the house, when on her way back, two bike-borne miscreants threw her on the ground and looted her chain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.