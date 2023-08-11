Home

Caught on CCTV: BJP Leader Shot Dead Outside His House In UP’s Moradabad, Police Form 5 Teams To Nab Accused

BJP functionary from Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary was shot dead outside his residence in Pakwada area of Moradabad. CCTV footage shows Chaudhary walking outside his apartment when three bike-borne assailants came and opened fire around at him.

Moradabad: BJP functionary from Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary (34) was shot dead outside his residence in Pakwada area of Moradabad on Thursday evening. CCTV footage shows Chaudhary walking outside his apartment with his brother Puneet when three bike-borne assailants came and opened fire around at him. His brother rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries. Anuj, a resident of Aliya Nekpur village in Sambhal, has an apartment in a society in Moradabad.

According to reports, Anuj played active part in local politics, he also contested block chief elections from Asmoli block in Sambhal district and lost by 17 votes. He was an active party member and was seen at all party meetings in Sambhal.

Speaking to the media, SSP Moradabad Hemraj Meena said, “There was personal rivalry between the two parties. A case has been registered against four people. Five teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Strict legal action will be taken after arresting the wanted accused soon.”

