New Delhi: With 100/100 marks in all five of their papers, two girls from Uttar Pradesh achieved a perfect 500/500 score in their Class 12 CBSE exams. Tanya Singh from Bulandshahr and Yuvakshi Vig from Noida emerged as country toppers with their celebratory performance in Class 12 CBSE exams. This year, CBSE has not announced toppers list officially this year to "avoid unhealthy competition". However, Singh's and Vig's performance have left little doubt about their position of top of topper's chart.

Vig, a student of Amity International School Noida, wants to study B.A. (Honours) Psychology in Delhi University (DU). She appeared for the English, History, Political Science, Psychology and Painting papers in the class 12th CBSE exams.

Singh, on the other hand completed her schooling from DPS Bulandshahr. She want to serve the nation by preparing for the civil services exam.