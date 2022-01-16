Lucknow: A day after ruling out the possibility of an alliance between Azad Samaj Party, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday said he would wait for Akhilesh Yadav’s call till 10 am tomorrow (Monday) on the issue of forging an alliance with the latter’s party.Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Ex-IPS Officer Asim Arun Joins BJP, Likely To Contest From Samajwadi Party Bastion Kannauj

Speaking to a private news channel Chandrashekhar Azad said his party will fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tooth and nail and ensure their defeat in the upcoming UP assembly election. Accusing the saffron camp of selling the country to the corporates, the Bhim Army chief further added that BJP is denying people fair representation and reservation through privatization. Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Samajwadi Party Worker Tries Self-Immolation After Being Denied Ticket | Watch

“I am not in politics for posts or seats. I have always fought for Dalits, Muslims and Socially deprived Section,” Azad added. Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Who Is Archana Gautam, Congress Candidate From Hastinapur Whose Pictures Are Going Viral?

Notably, Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday had ruled out the possibility of an alliance between his party, Azad Samaj Party, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that Azad refused to form an alliance with SP abruptly after speaking to someone on the phone. “I had allotted two seats to him, but he (Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad) received some call and refused to be part of the alliance,” Yadav said during the press conference in Lucknow.

“Whatever he (Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad) spoke to the Samajwadi Party, I listened to him and gave him the seats of Rampur Maniharan and Ghaziabad. But, after talking to someone on the phone, they told me that they cannot contest elections together,” he added.