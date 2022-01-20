New Delhi: As hectic politicking picked pace ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, an announcement by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad that he will be contesting from Gorakhpur Sadar seat as Azad Samaj Party (ASP) candidate against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has created quite a flutter in the state’s political corridor on Thursday. This major development in the fight for political supremacy comes a day after the ASP chief said his party will go solo in the Uttar Pradesh polls.Also Read - Yogi Adityanath vs Chandrashekhar Azad: Gorakhpur Awaits Big Battle as Bhim Army Chief Challenges CM in UP Elections

The battle between Yogi Adityanath and Chandra Shekhar is believed to be one of perception, however, the Bhim Army is hopeful that other opposition parties will not field their candidates in Gorakhpur and support Chandra Shekhar in this take. The Bhim Army chief had announced his decision to field his party’s candidates in around 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh after his alliance talks with Samajwadi Party failed. Also Read - UP Election 2022: 16 Women In Congress' Second List Of 41 Candidates For Upcoming Polls

Azad Samaj Party in Assembly Polls

The Dalit leader had said earlier he would contest against CM Yogi Adityanath. However, today his party formally announced Aazad’s candidature from Gorakhpur Sadar. Sharing a letter, the ASP tweeted, “National President of Azad Samaj Party Kashi Ram, Chandra Shekhar Azad ji will contest the assembly elections from Gorakhpur Sadar (322)”.“To further Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram’s ideology ‘Bahujan Hitay, Bahujan Sukhay‘ (Welfare and happiness of Dalits), the party has decided to field Chandrashekhar Azad from Gorakhpur Sadar 322 to contest UP Polls”, the letter read. Also Read - #ZeeOpinionPoll For Uttar Pradesh: The Big Takeaways

Notably, the UP assembly election will be the second major election that the Azad Samaj Party is fighting since being formed less than two years ago. Earlier it took part in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 and secured a distant third place. Ahead of the general elections in 2019, the Dalit leader had also announced his intention to run against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

BJP’s Stronghold in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Sadar is the seat from where the BJP has fielded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The incumbent chief minister will be the second leader to contest from the district as a Chief Minister after Tribhuvan Narayan Singh, who lost in 1971.

Earlier this week, soon after the BJP decided to field UP CM Yogi Adityanath from his home turf Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat, a party stronghold, in the February polls, there were mixed reactions from political parties on the matter. Main opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also sought to woo the sitting BJP MLA Radha Mohan Aggarwal, offering him his party ticket for the seat. BJP MLA Radha Mohan Agarwal has been the MLA from Gorakhpur Urban seat since 2002. Agarwal became the BJP’s candidate in 2007, 2012 and 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls from Gorakhpur Urban seat.

Yadav also took a jibe at the BJP’s decision and said that the saffron party has already sent him(Yogi Adityanath) home. The SP chief had said, “As far as contesting elections is concerned, earlier it was said that he (Adityanath) will contest from Mathura, Prayagraj, Ayodhya or Deoband. I am happy that the BJP has already sent him home (Gorakhpur). Actually he did not get a ticket, he was sent back home.”

“Yogi is not a member of the BJP. Imagine the CM who was demanding a ticket and did not get the seat of his choice. Saints of Ayodhya had said that they bid farewell to him (Yogi Adityanath) if he was given ticket from there after which the BJP has given him farewell and sent him to Gorakhpur,” Akhilesh also said on Sunday.

Gorakhpur is the hometown of Yogi Adityanath. He had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha’s seat and won parliamentary elections for a record five terms since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. However, this time CM Yogi is running for MLA for the first time as he has not contested an assembly election before. Gorakhpur Sadar is considered to be his as well as the BJP’s stronghold. In 2017, he had to resign after he was made the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and then he was elected to the Legislative Council.

Gorakhpur, which lies in eastern Uttar Pradesh or Purvanchal has been a BJP bastion for decades, especially since the Ram temple movement in the late 1980s and early 1990s. And this Hindutva stronghold remained invincible even when the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were dominant there.

The fight for political supremacy in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh will begin from one of the most politically sensitive, charged and highly polarised areas in the state. The high-voltage electoral battle for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Results of the UP polls will be declared on March 10.