Chaos At Dhirendra Shastri’s Noida Event: Woman Thrown At Crowd, Cop Suspended For Inaction | Watch

The shocking incident was caught on camera, showing the policeman standing as a mute spectator while a volunteer grabbed a woman against her will and hurled her at the massive crowd.

Screengrab from the viral video

Greater Noida, UP: A police officer watched silently even as a woman was flung at the crowd by over-enthusiastic volunteers at Bageshwar Dham supremo Dhirendra Shashtri’s event in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Wednesday.

The shocking incident was caught on camera, showing the policeman standing as a mute spectator while a volunteer grabbed a woman against her will and hurled her at the massive crowd seated on the other side of the barricade, placed near the main stage where Dhirendra Shastri was seated.

The incident was shared on social media platforms and quickly went viral, evoking outrage from netizens and prompting the Uttar Pradesh Police to place the erring officer, identified as Sub-Inspector Ramshankar, under suspension, India Today reported.

The police are also on the lookout of the man seen throwing the woman in the crowd in the video.

Chaos ensued at Dhirendra Shastri’s programme in Greater Noida on Wednesday as thousands of the charismatic godman’s devotees swarmed the event, prompting the organizers to urge the crowd return home and watch the programme via telecast instead.

A view of a rally taken out in NOIDA yesterday by Pt Dhirendra Shastri! 🕉️👍👍 pic.twitter.com/viXJwPd4jD — Col. Abhay Rishi ( Veteran) (@AbhayRishi28) July 12, 2023

However, despite their appeals, the crowd did not dissipate and several people fainted as the commotion resulted in a near stampede-like situation. Visuals shared on social media showed a woman who had fainted throwing up blood while several others are seen losing consciousness.

#UttarPradesh

A huge crowd turned up for #DhirendraShastri's "Divya Darbar" in Greater Noida. Many devotees fainted due to the chaos. The organizers and the police denied the stampede. Many devotees were sent to the hospital by ambulance,later they were discharged. pic.twitter.com/uCdXbIbPsA — সুমিত দত্ত (@EgiyeBangla2022) July 12, 2023

Police refuted reports of any stampede at the event and said that some of the women and elderly fell sick and were quickly given medical aide.

“There was no stampede. Some of the women and elderly fell sick who were quickly given medical aide,” says Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP, Central Noida told news agency PTI.

VIDEO | "There was no stampede. Some of the women and elderly fell sick who were quickly given medical aide," says Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP, Central Noida, on reports of stampede-like situation at Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's event in the city. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/nlY6F0zPgs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2023

The unprecedented footfall witnessed at the event even forced the authorities at Greater Noida’s Depot metro station to close the station’s doors. However, this merely resulted in long queues assembling outside the station and led to further chaos.

Dhirendra Shastri was recently accorded Y-category security by the Madhya Pradesh government owing the massive crowds that swarm the Bhageshwar Dham chief’s events.

(With PTI inputs)

