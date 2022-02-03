New Delhi: Chauri-Chaura will go to the polls in the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on March 03. Chauri Chaura which came to prominence during India’s freedom movement is one of five assembly constituencies in the Bansgaon (Lok Sabha constituency). Currently, the seat is held by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sangeeta Yadav.Also Read - Mirzapur Ki 'Gaddi' Par Kaun? How Political Arithmetic Holds On High-Stake Seat

Since the 1977 elections, the saffron party had scored a double hat-trick, while Congress had registered victory thrice from the Vidhan Sabha seat. In 2017, Yadav had won the seat by defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Manurojan Yadav by a margin of 45,660 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kamlesh Paswan won from Bansgaon Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 153468 votes by defeating Sadal Prasad from Bahujan Samaj Party.

Chauri Chaura Assembly Election 2017 Winner And Candidate List

Chauri Chaura: Key Candidates This Year

BJP/Nishad Party- Sarvan Nishad

Samajwadi Party (SP)- Yet to be announced

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)- Yet to be announced

Congress- Yet to be announced

UP Elections 2022

For the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the elections will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the dominant players in the state.

Phase VI Voting And Constituencies

Along with Chauri Chaura, other constituencies that will vote on March 03 are —Katehari, Tanda, Alapur (SC), Jalalpur, Akbarpur, Tulsipur, Gainsari, Utraula, Balrampur (SC), Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu (SC), Bansi, Itwa, Domariyaganj, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Mahadewa (SC), Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata (SC), Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj (SC), Paniyra, Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Khajani (SC), Bansgaon (SC), Chillupar, Khadda, Padrauna, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola (SC), Rudrapur, Deoria, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana, Bhatpar Rani, Salempur (SC), Barhaj, Belthara Road (SC), Rasara, Sikanderpur, Phephana, Ballia Nagar, Bansdih and Bairia.