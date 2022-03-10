Chauri Chaura Assembly Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for Chauri Chaura Assembly Constituency of Uttar Pradesh is underway and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. People of Chauri Chaura had cast their vote on March 3 amid tight security. The Chauri Chaura Vidhan Sabha seat is currently held by Sangeeta Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party. Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Chauri Chaura. Also Read - UP Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Bucks History As Yogi Set To Return To Power

Sarvan Kumar Nishad of BJP is leading.

Counting of votes underway.

Final trends to emerge soon.

Counting of votes begins.