New Delhi: Voters going to polling booths must check their name in the voter list and keep the slip details and their voting booth number ready in advance. If your names appear in the voter list but don’t have a voter identity card then you must not worry. You can take any of these government identity cards with you. ) There is 15 crore 2 lakh 84 voters in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly this time.Also Read - Adityanath Warns People About UP Becoming Kerala, Kashmir Or WB; Appeals Voters To Vote For 'Crime-Free' State

Here’s How You Can Check You Name in the Voter List

Log onto https://electoralsearch.in/ You will get this page

Also Read - UP Polls Phase 1: PM Modi Urges Voters To Abide By Covid Guidelines, Says 'Pehle Matdan, Phir Jalpan'

Fill in details like – नाम/Name, जन्म तिथि/DoB, – राज्य/State, – जिला/ District, विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र/ Assembly Constituency You will be asked for a captcha code. Enter as shown on your screen Click on Search

You can also check your name via the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP). A Step-by-step Guide to Check Name Online on The Voter’s List:

Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) website—https://www.nvsp.in/ Click on the Search in Electoral Roll option. A new webpage will open, where you have to enter your details. Now, the new webpage will show you two ways to check the name in the voter list. The first option to search is this, in which you have to enter your name, father’s / husband’s name, age, date of birth, and gender. After entering this information, you have to enter your state, district, and assembly constituency. Another option to search is to search by EPIC number. In this process, you have to enter your EPIC number and state. For both these options, you have to authorize this information on the website by entering a captcha code at the end. Once this information is complete, the webpage will show you the voter registration details.

Download Electoral Roll PDF

Visit Ceouttarpradesh.nic.in Go to Electoral Roll PDF A new page will open

Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Full List of Constituencies Going To Vote in 1st Phase of Elections Today

Select District Select Constituency Click on show Electoral Roll PDF will be displayed on your screen

Steps to check your name on the voter list via SMS