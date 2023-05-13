Home

Chhanbey UP Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes Shortly

Chhanbey Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the bypoll to Chhanbey Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh will begin shortly.

Chhanbey Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the bypoll to Chhanbey Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh will begin from 8 AM. A 19.16 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Chhanbey assembly constituency which went to polls on May 10. The Chhanbey Assembly seat in Mirzapur fell vacant after the death of Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Prakash Kol in February this year. The party has fielded Koi’s wife Rinki Kol who is pitted against Kirti Kol who is contesting as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Chhanbey (UP) Bypoll Result 2023.

