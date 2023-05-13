ZEE Sites

Chhanbey UP Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes Shortly

Chhanbey Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the bypoll to Chhanbey Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh will begin shortly.

Published: May 13, 2023 6:02 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Chhanbey Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Chhanbey (UP) Bypoll Result 2023.

  • 6:46 AM IST

    Chhanbey Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Will Apna Dal keep Chhanbey bypoll seat in its kitty? The Chhanbey Assembly seat in Mirzapur was held by Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Prakash Kol before his death.

Chhanbey Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the bypoll to Chhanbey Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh will begin from 8 AM. A 19.16 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Chhanbey assembly constituency which went to polls on May 10. The Chhanbey Assembly seat in Mirzapur fell vacant after the death of Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Prakash Kol in February this year. The party has fielded Koi’s wife Rinki Kol who is pitted against Kirti Kol who is contesting as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Chhanbey (UP) Bypoll Result 2023.

