Noida: As Chhath Puja is here, Noida Traffic police has issued a new advisory for October 30 and October 31. There will be certain traffic diversions in force at regions in Delhi-NCR. From Sector 37 Noida, parts of Greater Noida and GT Road in Ghaziabad For Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday.Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi Govt's 'Clean Yamuna Promise' Goes For Toss as Devotees Suffer Due to Toxic Foams
NCR TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS
- Heavy vehicle movement will be restricted from Noida to Delhi side
- Commuters will have to take DND flyway instead
- There will be diversions from Kulsera to Surajpur in Greter Noida Vehicles from Surhapur to Phase 2 will get diverted on the service lane towards Kisan Chowk
- Heavy vehicles will not be allowed from GT Road to Mohan Nagar and will have to take NH9 via Sidharth Vihar to UP gate and Delhi
- Heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Gaur Chow To Indrapuram.
CHHATH PUJA ARRANGEMENTS
- UP Irrigation department has released 1400 cusecs of water into Hindon River to wash away pollutants from the river
- GMC has identified 58 ghats for Chhath Puja. CCTV camera, high security have been deployed at around 70 ghats already
- Arrangements have been made to shower petals on devotees from helicopter along the Hindon Ghat