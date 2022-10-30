Noida: As Chhath Puja is here, Noida Traffic police has issued a new advisory for October 30 and October 31. There will be certain traffic diversions in force at regions in Delhi-NCR. From Sector 37 Noida, parts of Greater Noida and GT Road in Ghaziabad For Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday.Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi Govt's 'Clean Yamuna Promise' Goes For Toss as Devotees Suffer Due to Toxic Foams

NCR TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Heavy vehicle movement will be restricted from Noida to Delhi side

Commuters will have to take DND flyway instead

There will be diversions from Kulsera to Surajpur in Greter Noida Vehicles from Surhapur to Phase 2 will get diverted on the service lane towards Kisan Chowk

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed from GT Road to Mohan Nagar and will have to take NH9 via Sidharth Vihar to UP gate and Delhi

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Gaur Chow To Indrapuram.

CHHATH PUJA ARRANGEMENTS