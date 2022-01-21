New Delhi: Days after dumping Samajwadi Party (SP) to join BJP, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav visited SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and sought his blessings. “After taking membership of Bharatiya Janata Party, took blessings from Father/Netaji”, Aparna tweeted and shared a picture on the micro-blogging site. Aparna is married to Prateek Yadav, the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife, while Akhilesh Yadav is his son from the first marriage.Also Read - UP Election 2022: Complete List of SP-RLD Candidates

On January 19, Apana had joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and its state chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Expressing her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said the nation’s interest has always been a priority for her and praised several schemes of the BJP government for cleanliness, woman empowerment, and employment. Also Read - Battle of Gorakhpur: SP May Field Subhavati Shukla to Take on CM Yogi And Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar in UP Polls, Say Reports

In his first response to Aparna Yadav joining the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav had said he would like to congratulate her and extend her his best wishes. “I am also happy that our socialist ideology is expanding. I hope that our ideology will reach there and work to save the constitution and democracy,” the SP president said.

“Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried very hard to convince her,” he said when asked if efforts were made to stop Aparna Yadav from joining the ruling party.