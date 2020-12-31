Agra: In a tragic end to the passing year, at least three children died and four sustained injuries after they were buried under a mound of mud while playing near a pond in Agra on Thursday, officials said. Also Read - Noida Sector 50 Resident Tests Positive For New UK Mutant Coronavirus Strain

The incident took place in Sikandra police station area of the district in the afternoon, prompting senior officials to reach the spot and oversee rescue and relief operations that involved clearing of mud by an earthmover.

According to a local police official, a part of the pond collapsed when the children were at the spot and they got buried in it. At least six children were rescued and admitted to a hospital, the police official said.

SDM Sumit Singh said, “There’s information of three kids dying.”

The exact number of children who suffered injuries in the incident was not available immediately, the official added.

