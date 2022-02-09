New Delhi: The Kanpur police have recovered a mutilated body of a 10-year-old boy from a farm in Narwal area of Kanpur on Tuesday. Officials said that the boy, a resident of Behta Village of Kanpur’s Narwal district was missing since Monday. At around 1 PM, he had gone to the neighbourhood for tuition, however, he did not return home on that day.Also Read - Ram Ke Naam: BJP Faces Tightrope Walk in Citadel Ayodhya

Cops and forensic team investigating the case said that the victim was found lying in a semi-nude condition and his face had marks of burns caused by cigarette stubs.

Forensic experts suggested that a nail seemed to have been driven through one of his eyes and the shoe prints on the neck of the boy indicated that the killer must have tried to choke him using his foot.

As per the reports of India Today, the forensic team have also recovered a blood-soaked stick, an empty bottle of country liquor and 2 glasses. His body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, CO Sadar Rishikesh Yadav said that the exact cause of the death will be ascertained after autopsy. Ajit Kumar Sinha, SP, Kanpur outer informed that a few suspects have been nabbed and a case of murder has been lodged. His parents are yet to record their statement.