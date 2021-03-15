Noida: People living in Omaxe Green Palm society were left worried after an engineer was robbed of his car by two unidentified assailants at gunpoint. The incident took place at around 6 PM on Sunday evening while he was out with his wife and child for shopping near Migsun roundabout in Surajpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. Also Read - Kalyan Jewellers IPO Allotment Date: Initial Public Offering All Set To Open! Here Is How to Register, Apply for Rs 1,175-crore IPO Via UPI, ASBA

"We stay in the same society as Nishant's whose car was hijacked. It is very scary. My wife comes during the evening hours using the same road from the P3 circle. Thousands of families live in the area. We are definitely worried. If there's a gang that operates the police needs to find out," said EU Reddy, a resident of Omaxe Palm Greens society.

Moreover, the lack of streetlights and police patrolling in the area was also a cause of concern for residents.

How, When, And Where Did The Incident Take Place?

Officials said that Nishant, who lives in Omaxe Green Palm society, was out to buy vegetables and returning to his Maruti Brezza car when he was held by the men, who then fled with his vehicle.

“The police have launched an investigation into the incident. The police are taking the complaint from the victim and the process for lodging the FIR is underway. How many people were involved in the incident is yet to be ascertained but there were two people who fled with the car”, said Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander.

Furthermore, the police said that Nishant had left the car key inside the vehicle, while the family alleged that he was held at gunpoint by the two men who then snatched the key to get into the car.

His wife and child were allegedly in the car when the men entered it. They were forced out of the vehicle by the two men before they fled the spot. Further investigation in the case is underway.