Class 3 Boy Falls Asleep in Classroom, Remains Locked Up for 7 hrs After School Was Over

In a shocking incident from UP’s Gorakhpur, a seven-year-old boy remained locked up in a government primary school for around seven hours after he fell asleep in his classroom. The incident happened in Parmeshwarpur under the Chargawan block of the district.

When the class 3 boy did not reach home, his parents came to the school searching for him. They informed the police too. Meanwhile, the school staff went home without checking if any student was left behind after the school got over.

While searching for the kid, the police also reached the school and heard him weeping inside. The police broke open the school’s lock and rescued the child.

According to reports, the 7-year-old boy fell asleep in his classroom and the staff locked the school and left without any checking.