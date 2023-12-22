Home

Class 5 Student Tries To Mimic Act Seen On Reel, Hangs Self To Death In UP’s Hamirpur

When police examined his phone they found that the boy was active on YouTube, and last watched a reel in which a child using a handkerchief makes a noose of sorts.

Police said the boy’s body was found hanging in his room last evening and soon after the incident was reported, he was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Hamirpur: A Class 5 student of a local school in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur accidentally hung himself in his house, in an attempt to mimic an act shown on reels on Thursday. According to his father, the boy returned from school on Thursday afternoon and was engrossed in watching videos on his mobile phone.

Captivated by these videos, the boy attempted to mimic the life-saving technique he had seen, using a makeshift noose made from a scarf of his mother. Tragically, the noose tightened around his neck, leading to his death.

His mother found the boy hanging when she entered his room. The family lives in Rabindranath Tagore Nagar in the district.

The boy was rushed to the local hospital where duty doctor, Dr Tarun Pal, declared him dead after a thorough examination.

The family, however, did not inform the police about the loss of the child. The police learnt about the incident through social media and counselled the parents who were averse to an autopsy. The deceased boy was the eldest among two brothers and a sister.

SP Hamirpur, Deeksha Sharma, said that the phone examination has shown he was active on YouTube, and last watched a reel in which a child using a handkerchief makes a noose of sorts and acts as if he hung himself and, at the end, emerged unscathed saying ‘dekha mujhe kuch nahi hua (see nothing has happened to me’.

(With IANS inputs)

