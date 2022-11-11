Class 8 Student Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad, Parents Allege He Was Harassed By School

Police said the incident took place at Shibban Pura Colony in Sihani Gate police station limits in Ghaziabad.

Police further added that the father of the deceased has lodged a complaint against the school management alleging that his son was harassed and not permitted to attend classes for failing to pay his fees.

Ghaziabad: A Class 8 student died by suicide inside his house in Ghaziabad allegedly after being harassed by his school over delay in payment of fees. Identified as Prince, the boy was a student in a school located at Thana Sihani Gate in Ghaziabad.

His family members alleged that the school fees of the child were not deposited due to which he was repeatedly harassed by the school. They further added that the child felt insulted and therefore hanged himself after returning home from school on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at Shibban Pura Colony in Sihani Gate police station limits in Ghaziabad.

Police further added that the father of the deceased has lodged a complaint against the school management alleging that his son was harassed and not permitted to attend classes for failing to pay his fees.

However, the school management during investigation said that the student and his classmate had a tiff, for which their parents were called. While the father of the other students reached school, the deceased student did not inform his parents. On Thursday, he was told to call his father, failing which he would not be allowed to attend classes, the police said.