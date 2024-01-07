Home

Uttar Pradesh

Class 9 Student Gang-Raped By 6 Men For 2 Years In Uttar Pradesh, Videos Made Viral

The accused posted the videos on social media and they went viral.

All the accused kept raping and abusing the girl for two years.

Crime Against Women: In a shocking incident reported from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a Class 9 student was gang-raped by six youths multiple times during the past two years. Not only that, they made explicit videos and took photos of the girl using which they would blackmail the victim.

The accused posted the videos on social media and they went viral after which her family came to know about the matter.

On Saturday, the father of the victim reached the police station with her and filed a complaint naming all the accused. Police have registered a case against the accused under several sections, including POCSO. The victim was then sent for a medical examination while the Police said that all the accused would be arrested soon.

According to reports, the girl’s mother is mentally unwell and she lives in the Mirzapur area of the district. The victim has a younger brother and her father works outside the district.

Taking advantage of the family situation, accused Neeraj seduced and raped the girl and made an obscene video of her. After this, while blackmailing the girl, the accused Neeraj’s relatives Pappu, Guddu, Satyam, Shivam and other youths also raped her.

Allegedly, all the accused kept raping and abusing the girl for two years. When the student protested, the accused got angry and threatened her that they would make her obscene video viral on social media and kill her brother. Out of fear, the girl remained silent and tolerated everything.

When the accused posted the videos on social media, her father came to know of his daughter’s ordeal.

On the orders of the Superintendent of Police (SP), a case has been registered against all the accused under sections of the POCSO Act and rape.

Circle Office (CO) Jalalabad Ajay Rai said that the matter was being investigated and strict action would be taken against the accused.

In a similar case reported from the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh police have booked an Additional Superintendent Of Police (ASP) for allegedly repeated rape, forced abortion, and criminal intimidation of a 23-year-old woman, said the officials on Sunday. The woman also accused the Additional Superintendent Of Police of recording her private videos and using them to threaten her, the sources said.

The victim, a UPSC aspirant, claimed she has evidence to prove all her allegations and has demanded the suspension of the ASP, police sources said.

The officials said that the woman had been demanding police action in the matter for the past three months and a case was lodged after the woman shared the incident on social media.

The complainant alleged that the accused ASP Rahul Srivastava, posted in the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), allegedly sexually abused her for several years and forcibly got her abortion done when she became pregnant in April 2023.

