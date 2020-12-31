New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a Class 10 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district shot dead his classmate over a simple argument on seat arrangement. According to police, the ordinary classroom fight took his life when both the boys – aged 14 – fought over seats in the class on Wednesday. Also Read - Rape Victim Dies in Delhi Hospital After Allegedly Being Set Afire by Kin of Accused, 3 Arrested

Police further stated that one of the classmates was so incensed by the exchange of argument that he got his uncle's gun to school and shot his classmate dead on Thursday morning.

"The two apparently had a fight about sitting in class yesterday. The accused went home and stole a licensed revolver belonging to his uncle, who is in the army and currently home on leave," senior police officer Santosh Kumar Singh told NDTV.

The police further added that the accused came to class and shot the other student and later he was taken to custody at the scene itself. However, the police found another country-made pistol in his bag, suggesting how determined he was to carry out the shooting.

As per updates from the police, the accused shot his classmate thrice – in the head, the chest and stomach. The victim died on the spot. The incident took place at around 11 am after the first two periods of class.

Soon after killing his classmate, the accused wanted to flee the scene and came to the ground floor from the first-floor classroom and fired in the air to discourage others from catching him. However, he was caught by his teachers and they took his gun away.