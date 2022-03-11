New Delhi: Holi has come early for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party has registered an impressive victory in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state seen as the gateway to power at the Centre. Of the 403 seats in UP, BJP won 273 seats far ahead of the simple majority mark, while Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party 111 seats, 64 higher than last time. BJP winning the assembly election for two consecutive terms in Uttar Pradesh is historic as typically the state has been voted out of the government in power after the first term, replacing it with the primary opposition party. In the last 5 years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has adopted a slew of bold moves, some of which have also been criticized by other political parties.Also Read - Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur, Agra -- All Vote BJP Back to Power in UP Elections 2022

LocalCircles, a community social media platform over the last 90 days conducted an extensive evaluation of the 5 years of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government which enabled both the broader citizenry and Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government to understand where things stand and what needs to be worked upon in the next five years. The survey outlined how residents of Uttar Pradesh rated the 5-year performance of the Yogi Government.

Cleanliness level improved in the last 5 years

Various cleanliness drives have been implemented across the state over the years. Last year, before the pandemic hit the country, UP had implemented a 5-point charter to all local bodies, district programmanagers and coordinators to ensure cleanliness in their area, like garbage-free, open defecation free, improving ratings, along with solid and liquid waste management. The State Government had said the officers tasked with cleanliness exercises would be held accountable if the state doesn’t perform well in the cleanliness drive.

In October 2019, the Yogi government had lanched an extensive cleanliness drive with a special focus on single-use plastic goods covering all 75 districts. It had put up several hoardings spreading awareness to contribute to making cities clean.

On being asked how would they rate the improvement in cleanliness in their district in the last 5 years. The ajority of 56% of respondents said there has been “significant improvement”, and 24% said “some improvement” in cleanliness levels in their districts in the last 5 years of Yogi Governance. Only 10% of residents said there has been “no improvement”, 4% said it has “gotten worse”, and 6% said it has “gotten significantly worse”.

On an aggregate basis, 80% of UP residents say that cleanliness level in the district has improved in the last 5 years, while 20% say it has not. This question in the survey received 4,895 responses.

Reduction in Corruption

In the last 5 years, the UP government has taken action against several corrupt officials, including engineers, IAS, and IPS officers. In a bid to effectively establish a corruption-free environment, the state has operationalised the GeM portal. The government has claimed that it has managed to curb corruption worth thousands of crores with the portal. Besides, the state also assrted that via demolition/seizure of illegal property of the mafia, worth over INR 1,866 crore has been seized.

When LocalCircles asked repondents if corruption in the state has reduced in the last 5 years. 39% citizens feel there has been “significant reduction”, and 26% said a “minor reduction” in corruption in UP in the last 5 years.

20% of residents said there has been “no reduction” in corruption.1% said there has been a “minor increase”, and 12% said it has “significantly increased” while 2% did not have an opinion.

On an aggregate basis, 65% of UP residents say there has been reduction in corruption in Uttar Pradesh in the last 5 years, while 33% say it has not. This question in the survey received 4,913 responses.

Law & Order Improved in Last 5 Years

Time and again, the state government has been criticised for the blatant violation of rule of law in the state. Even the opposition has been hitting hard on the Yogi Adityanath-led UP Government over an alleged deterioration of the law & order situation in the state, stating that criminal activities are rampant in the state. However, a lot of citizens in the LocalCircles communities have said there has been improvement in the law & order situation in recent times.

The majority, 56% of UP residents say there has been a “significant improvement” of law & order in their state in the last 5 years, while 22% say there has been “some improvement”. Breaking down the poll, 7% of UP resident say there has been “no improvement”, 6% say it has “gotten worse”, and 9% say it has “gotten significantly worse”.

On an aggregate basis, 78% of UP residents say Law &Order in their state has improved in the last 5 years, while 22% say it has not. This question in the survey received 4,897responses.

Ease of Doing Business

In the past few years, the State Government has taken many policy decisions to attract investment in the state and boost GDP. Uttar Pradesh, with a State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) of INR 17,05,593 crore, is the 2nd largest economy in the country. According to a July report published by the Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Uttar Pradesh ranks 2nd on the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) among states. Reports, citing economist and former chief secretary, estimated that the total investment during the last 4 years of Yogi Governments is more than INR 88,000 crore, and has attracted around INR 32,000 crore across sectors such as electric manufacturing and renewable energy, IT, among others. Another media report, citing data of the MSME department, the state has started 8.67 lakh new units in the state in the past 12 months.

When residents were asked to rate the performance of the state in Ease of Doing Business in UP in the last 5 years, the majority of 51% of UP residents said there has been a “significant improvement” in Ease of Doing Business in the state in the last 5 years, while 25% said there has been “some improvement”. Breaking down the poll, 13% of UP residents said there has been “no improvement”, 4% said it has “gotten worse”, and 5% said it has “gotten significantly worse”.

On an aggregate basis, 76% of Uttar Pradesh residents believe that Doing Business in the state has become easier in the last 5 years under Yogi Governance, while 22% say it has not. This question in the survey received 5,511 responses.

Note: The survey received more than 70,000 responses from residents in 51 districts of Uttar Pradesh. 70% of the participants were men while 30% were women. Of the total participants, 36% were located in tier 1 districts, 28% were from tier 2 districts and 36% were from tier 3, 4 districts and rural districts. All the respondents were validated citizens, who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey