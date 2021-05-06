Lucknow: To contain the spread the virus in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced a slew of measures. The chief minister held a meeting with Team-9, formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to deal with the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, and issued fresh directions to combat the spread of the virus. During the meeting, Adityanath asked Team-9 to ensure that a system be put in place for on-demand delivery of medical oxygen to home isolation patients. “There should be no shortage of cylinders. Arrangements should be made to supply on-demand oxygen to home isolation patients. Create a system for this. Home isolation patients should not have any problem at all,” the chief minister told officials during the Covid-19 review meet. Also Read - Extend Karnataka Lockdown by 2 Weeks as State Yet to Reach Peak in Coronavirus Cases, Recommends Expert

The chief minister also directed the team members to ensure that the medical equipment in hospitals are being monitored constantly. Efforts are being rolled out in accordance with the policy of test, track and treat are getting satisfactory results. He also asked team members to ensure that medical oxygen supply to home isolation and non-Covid-19 patients should go on unhindered. Also Read - Good News: Single Dose 'Sputnik Light' Vaccine With 80% Efficacy Introduced. Deets Inside

Here are some of the key decisions taken by CM Adityanath to combat the spread of the virus in Uttar Pradesh:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed doctors to be in constant contact with patients through tele-consultation. A higher medical facility should also be provided to them as per the requirement. Also Read - 23 Crore Indians Pushed Below Poverty Line Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Study

CM Adityanath also stressed on the village-to-village testing campaign. This campaign of village-to-village testing is very useful in protecting villages from infection. Along with this, the testing in the urban area should continue unchanged. Keep in touch with the monitoring committees.

He also stressed on the need to make contact tracing more effective to break the transmission chain. Action should be taken to improve contact tracing in all districts.

Government has to be prepared for all kinds of challenges in view of the assessment of experts. In such a situation, the availability of beds, manpower, medical equipment, oxygen and medicines should be expedited to double the present capacity. Separate secretary level officers should be nominated for these priority works. In this regard, there is a need to work in mission mode.

– There should be continuous monitoring of medical equipment in hospitals. Proper maintenance of safety-related equipment should also be made.

– In certain districts in the state, incidents such as charging more than the rates fixed by private hospitals, refusal to admit patients even after the beds are empty, and creating an atmosphere of fear even after availability of oxygen. In such times of emergency, it is not only reprehensible, but it is also unpardonable. Local authorities in Ghaziabad and Lucknow have also taken strict action against such incidents. All such efforts should be closely monitored. Ensure that the patient and their family are treated sensitively. Incidents of harassment, exploitation should be strictly stopped immediately.

– All arrangements should be made for non-covid patients. Appropriate medical arrangements should be made for all patients, who are suffering from serious diseases or emergency needs of pregnant women. A minimum of one hospital in every district should be dedicated to such patients. Ambulances should also be made available on need.

– In Covid Hospital, the patient’s family must be informed about the health of the patient under treatment, line of treatment, etc. every day. For this, nominate a doctor in every hospital. Families should be aware of their patients, this system should be implemented effectively.

– Ensure oxygen supply to home isolation and non-covid patients. There should be no shortage of cylinders. Arrangements should be made to supply on-demand oxygen to home isolation patients. Create a system for this. Home isolation patients should not have any problem at all.

– All necessary efforts are being made to increase the availability of oxygen. In view of future needs, oxygen plants are being set up in all districts of the state for the availability of oxygen. Action is being taken to set up oxygen plants by the Government of India, the State Government and the private sector.

Various PSUs are also setting up plants at their level. Special efforts are being made by the Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industries and Excise Department towards oxygen generation. There is also support from MSME units. All these tasks should be completed as fast as possible. They should be reviewed every day. In addition, oxygen concentrators have been made available from CHC level to large hospitals. Ensure that they are kept active.

According to the needs of the districts , buy oxygen concentrators. We are getting the oxygen concentrator from private industrial / commercial companies as part of CSR also

– All necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the supply of oxygen to all the districts in the state as per the requirement. We are constantly receiving support from the Government of India. On 05 May, 823 metric tonnes of oxygen were distributed in the state. Oxygen Expresses are a continuous process. 80 metric tonne oxygen train is also coming from Jamnagar.

– Currently, 89 tankers are active in oxygen-related work. The government of India has given 400 metric tonne tankers to the state. Tankers have been made available by private industrial groups such as Reliance and Adani. There is a need to increase the number of tankers with regards to oxygen. Action should be taken for global tendering in relation to cryogenic tankers.

– Oxygen audit has been conducted by seven reputed institutions of the state in collaboration with the objective of minimising oxygen waste. Based on its report, demand, supply should be balanced. A separate action plan regarding oxygen for each district should be prepared immediately. The oxygen generated by the sugar mills should be supplied directly to the nearest CHC.

– Ventilators have been made available in all the districts of the state by the Department of Health and the Department of Medical Education and their functionality should be ensured. Anaesthetic and other technicians have been appointed. We will have to make additional arrangements for ventilators and human resources keeping in view the future needs. Necessary action in this regard should be ensured.

– Effectively apply partial corona curfew in the state. The police should support the people traveling for medicine or emergency needs etc. Tomorrow the Alvida Namaaz will be performed in the state. Following the Corona curfew, one should discharge their religious traditions in the COVID protocol . This should be ensured by communicating with the religious leaders.

– Community kitchens should be run for the needy, cart runners, rickshaws etc. Community eateries have started in Lucknow and Prayagraj. It should also be extended to more districts. Proper food arrangements should be made in the quarantine centers. The ration distribution process should be run smoothly.

– Covid care centers have been set up in large industrial units. Currently, Covid Care Centers are operational in 544 industries with a capacity of more than 08.500 beds. It should be expanded to other industries as well.

– On the lines of state level team 09, the report of daily proceedings of special committees set up in the districts should be sent to the Chief Minister’s Office. All the small and big activities of the districts should be monitored at the government level.

– All major construction projects including expressways , roads, housing projects should be continued. These should be completed in a time-bound manner. Covid care centers should be set up in projects where minimum 50 people are active and working.

In the last 24 hours, 26,780 new cases were confirmed in the state while 28,902 Covid patients got free from the infection and became healthy. So far, 11,51,571 people have won the battle against Covid. There are currently a total of 2,59,844 active cases. The number of active cases was highest on April 30, when there were 03 lakh 10 thousand 783 cases in the state.