Lucknow: In a heartfelt move, the cavalcade of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stopped and made way for an ambulance here, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Friday. DCP Traffic Subhash Chandra Shakya on Friday said the incident took place near Raj Bhavan on Thursday, when the chief minister's cavalcade was going from Hazratganj to Bandariyabagh. An ambulance was stopped along with other vehicles in order to allow the CM's cavalcade to pass, he added.

"As soon as he (Adityanath) saw that an ambulance was stopped to facilitate the movement of his cavalcade, he asked his security men to stop on the roadside and allow the ambulance to go," another official said.

Bhaskar Singh, a resident of the Madiaon area of Lucknow, who was riding a motorcycle and stopped there, said, "It was a good humanitarian gesture on the part of CM Yogi. All people waiting for the cavalcade to pass were seen praising him."

(With inputs from PTI)