Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Aproves Proposal For Formation of Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (UPSCR) On Lines of NCR

UPSCR: Uttar Pradesh government has approved the project for the development of Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao.

New Delhi: In a big move to bolster the economic growth of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has approved the Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region. The new project aims at adopting a similar framework to the established models used by the Delhi NCR and other regional development authorities for promoting the growth of Tier 2 cities in the region.

The ordinance in this regard seeks to advance development projects through collaboration and coordination among all authorities while ensuring the preservation of their respective entities.

The primary aim is to foster planned development akin to the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), an official release issued here said.

Tentative Areas Under Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region

Notably, recognising the necessity for organised growth within the state capital region, particularly in the districts like Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao, which neighbour Lucknow, there has been a long-standing demand to curtail unplanned development, the release said.

Phase-1B East-West Corridor Of Lucknow Metro Granted Approval

The state cabinet also gave its go-ahead to the proposal of the Phase-1B East-West Corridor of the Lucknow Metro.

As part of this initiative, a metro line spanning 11.865 km from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj will be established. This decision aims to enhance transportation convenience in Lucknow. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 5,801 crore, with a targeted completion date set for June 30, 2027.

The plan entails the construction of 12 stations, comprising five elevated and seven underground stations. The metro line will consist of 4.286 km elevated track and 6.879 km underground track.

Rising Number of Tourists Visiting UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the current influx of tourists to the state has doubled, surpassing its population. He made this statement during the inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies of 762 development projects, totaling Rs 2,758 crore.

The chief minister said: “For the first time, we are simultaneously inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for schemes based on proposals from the public representatives, the Pro-Poor Scheme and the Chief Minister Tourism Development Scheme, aimed at systematically developing tourism spots across all 75 districts and 403 Assembly constituencies of the state.”

He highlighted the transformation of Uttar Pradesh, saying: “Today, we witnessed a new Uttar Pradesh emerging. From a tourism perspective, our efforts extend beyond the development of individual sites; we strive to foster overall growth, ecosystem preservation, and employment opportunities. With clear government intentions and swift execution, we witness tangible results.

“The improved security and law enforcement in the state have reshaped perceptions of Uttar Pradesh. The government’s decisions have yielded significant benefits. Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, Ayodhya Dham in Ayodhya, and Naimish Tirtha in Naimish have been revitalised. The Vindhyavasini Corridor has undergone a remarkable transformation, while Brij Bhoomi is once again captivating the world’s attention,” he added.

Development Of Religious Tourism In Agra

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said that events like Prayagraj’s Kumbh, the development of religious places like Chitrakoot, and Shuktirtha, along with the systematic promotion of heritage and eco-tourism, have contributed to “Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable turnaround, making it a preferred destination for tourists.

CM Adityanath cited examples of cities like Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur, where hotels are fully booked, taxi services are in high demand, markets have seen exponential growth, and restaurants are bustling with activities.

(With inputs from agencies)

