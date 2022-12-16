College Student Mercilessly Thrashed, Bone Fractured During Ragging by Seniors in Noida

After the case was filed, police said the accused will be arrested soon and necessary action will be taken against them.

Reports suggest that the victim student was allegedly beaten by his seniors for not calling them ‘sir’ and not completing an ‘assignment’.

Noida Ragging Case Latest Update: In a shocking incident, a college student in Noida was brutally thrashed by his seniors during ragging. The case was reported in a Noida college. As per the report, the ragging resulted in the fracture of the shoulder bone of the student. The incident happened at JSS College located under Sector 58 police station area.

Reports suggest that the victim student was allegedly beaten by his seniors for not calling them ‘sir’ and not completing an ‘assignment’.

Soon after the incident, the victim was admitted to a hospital following his injury and an investigation was launched after police received a complaint about the matter.

During the investigation, police found that the senior students of the third year were ragging the juniors for not doing ‘assignments’ and not calling them ‘sir’.

As per the report, the student was beaten so mercilessly that his shoulder bone got fractured in five places.

After the matter was reported, a case has been registered at Sector 58 Police Station and on the basis of the police report, the college management has suspended all the four involved in the ‘ragging’. A police team has been constituted to arrest the accused.

The police have said that the accused will be arrested soon and necessary action will be taken against them.