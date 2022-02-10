New Delhi: The Congress released its ninth list of 33 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls where the party fielded Chetna Pandey from Gorakhpur Urban to take on Yogi Adityanath.Also Read - Chandigarh Lifts Night Curfew, Allows Schools & Colleges To Open From Feb 14. Latest Guidelines Here

Chetna Pandey and 14 other woman candidates were given tickets by Congress out of the 33 candidates released on Thursday.

The first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh is being held today (Thursday) in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.