New Delhi: A day after Priyanka Gandhi was detained by the police, the Congress said a five-member delegation led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Lakhimpur on Wednesday. In a statement, the Congress asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the visit.

The Congress said in a statement that Rahul Gandhi is keen to visit there on Wednesday, day after his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died and several injured on Sunday.

In a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, All India Congress Committee General Secretary KC Venugopal said a five-member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi proposes to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on October 6 to express condolences to the bereaved families and to ascertain the facts first hand.

The Congress has told the chief minister that the UP government has allowed leaders of other political parties from Uttar Pradesh as well as West Bengal to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, but not their party leaders. Congress also said that all necessary preparations for the Rahul Gandhi’s arrival are being made.

Congress terms Priyanka’s detention illegal: Raising the issue of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s detention while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, the Congress said she has been held illegally without any reason.

It must be noted that Priyanka Gandhi has been detained since early Monday. She has alleged she has been “illegally detained” and not allowed to even meet her lawyers.

SKM demands arrest of Ashish Mishra: On the other hand, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanded the arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

In a statement, the SKM alleged that the vehicles of the minister fatally mowed down peaceful protestors who were returning from their protest. The SKM demanded the immediate arrest of Ashish Mishra and his accomplices.

SKM leader Tajinder Virk, who was grievously injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, was operated upon with a neuro-surgery procedure after being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. He is reported to be out of danger now.

Pilot wants SC to probe violence: Rajasthan former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot demanded a probe into violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri by a sitting judge of the Supreme court. The inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court because people have no trust that the state agencies will get them justice in the matter, Pilot told reporters during his Tonk visit.