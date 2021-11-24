Lucknow: Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh Aditi Singh on Wednesday joined the BJP long with former BSP MLA Vandana Singh. Both the leaders were inducted into the party by UP party unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh.Also Read - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, Discusses BSF's Jurisdiction Extension Issue

Daughter of veteran Congress leader late Akhilesh Singh, Aditi was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 2017 from Rae Bareli on Congress ticket and later she became a vocal critic of her own party colleagues and voiced support for the BJP government in UP.

Aditi Singh had last year revolted against the Congress when she defied the party's diktat and attended a special one-day session of the UP Assembly.

On the other hand, Vandana Singh was MLA to the UP Assembly from Sigri in Azamgarh district on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket. The two leaders were welcomed by the BJP in a ceremony in Lucknow.

During the induction ceremony, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said Vandana Singh will give a strong fight to Akhilesh-Dimple (Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav) in Azamgarh and Aditi Singh will challenge Sonia-Priyanka [Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra].

Notably, Vandana Singh was suspended from the BSP last year. When most of the suspended BSP legislators have joined the Samajwadi Party, Vandana Singh chose to join the BJP just ahead of UP assembly Elections.