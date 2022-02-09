New Delhi: In a setback for Congress ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, the poster girl of party’s ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign – Vandana Singh – joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Vandana Singh blamed “negligible involvement of the high command” for leaving Congress and said the party was only giving opportunities to “those who have recently joined”.Also Read - Attention Voters! Here's How You Can Check Your Polling Booth/Station in Single Click. Direct Link Inside

"The party is giving opportunities to only those who have recently joined. I have worked for the Congress for six years. I was the vice president of the women's wing. But we don't get a chance to talk to Priyanka Gandhi. We can't speak for ourselves in the party," Vandana Singh was quoted as saying by India Today.

Earlier, another face of the Congress party's Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign Priyanka Maurya, joined BJP. Maurya alleged that Congress' distribution of tickets for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls was rigged.