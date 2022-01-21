New Delhi: Weeks ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday released Youth Manifesto, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQ here. Promising 20 lakh jobs and filling of 1.5 lakh vacant teacher posts, Rahul Gandhi claimed that 880 youths lose jobs every hour in the state. Priyanka, on the other hand, assured that 1.5 lakh teachers will be employed in primary schools if the grand old party is voted to power in UP. Furthermore, she asserted that the education budget will be increased in Congress rule and there will be severe punishments for paper leaks.Also Read - Parliamentary Panel Chairperson Urges Amit Shah To Take Action Against Hate Speech

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi launch Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQ in Delhi pic.twitter.com/lMzXVdzIic — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Congress’ manifesto for youth summed up in 5 points:

1.5 lakh vacant posts in primary schools will be filled.

In departments like Secondary, higher education, police etc, vacant posts will be filled

All the vacant posts for Sanskrit, Urdu teachers Anganwadi, Asha etc. will be filled.

The fees for all examination forms will be waived and bus, train travel will be free if Congress is voted to power.

Anti-drug addiction camps and centers will be set up across the state to help the youth who need it.

Earlier last month, the party had released a manifesto for women and promised that all class 12 pass girls in the state will be given a smartphone while all graduate women will get an electronic scooty if the party comes to power.

Congress’ manifesto for women

40% representation to women (for UP Assembly polls) so that their ’empowerment doesn’t remain confined to paper’.

Smartphones to Class 12 pass girls.

Electric scooters to graduate women.

Skill development schools for women.

Rs 10,000 honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from Feb 10 to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly. The term of the existing assembly elected in 2017 will expire on 14 May 2022.