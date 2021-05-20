Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a consistent decline in the covid cases. On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh reported 6725 fresh cases of COVID-19. According to the released by the state health department, UP recorded 13,590 discharges and 238 deaths in the last 24 hours. With these new numbers, the total recoveries in the stands at 15,16,508, Death toll at 18,588 and Active cases at 1,16,434. Also Read - State Olympics Body Seeks Aid For Uttar Pradesh Players in Pandemic