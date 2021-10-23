Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has said that the female candidates belonging to the category of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have the right to get appointed for Constable Recruitment 2018 if they secure more marks than the selected female candidates from the general category. However, the court held the refusal for the appointment of female candidates who are unsuccessful in getting appointed through the OBC quota despite getting more marks than the selected female candidate of the general category. The court said candidates cannot be discriminated against if they fall in the reservation category.Also Read - UP Police to Take Action Against Women Constables Who Posed for Selfies with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The court directed the Police Recruitment Board and the state government to appoint the petitioners within three months, as per the Supreme Court’s decision in the Saurav Yadav case. This order has been given by Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra after hearing advocate Seemant Singh and public prosecutor on the petitions of Ruchi Yadav and 15 others and Priyanka Yadav and others.

Advocate Seemant Singh said that in the reservation, petitioners got lesser marks than the cut-off merit which is why they could not be selected. However, Advocate Shri Singh said that many posts are still vacant and the petitioners got more marks than the marks of the last selected female candidate from the general category.