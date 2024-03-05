Home

Uttar Pradesh

Cops, Including SHO Booked For Attempting To Rape Girl, Assaulting Her Mother in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh

Cops, Including SHO Booked For Attempting To Rape Girl, Assaulting Her Mother in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh

According to the complaint filed by the mother, the SHO and some other constables allegedly forcefully entered her home and assaulted her and her daughter.

The woman has also accused the cops of taking away her mobile phone during the incident. (File)

Complaint Against Police: The police force in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi has been in the news for the rather wrong reason. This time a few of the personnel have found themselves on the other side of the law as the force is investigating the charges levelled in a complaint against some policemen, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jamo Police Station, for allegedly attempting to rape a girl and misbehaving with her mother.

According to the complaint filed by the mother, the SHO and some other constables allegedly forcefully entered her home and assaulted her and her daughter, said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Amethi Anup Kumar Singh.

Also, the woman has accused them of tearing her clothes, performing obscene acts on her, and trying to rape her daughter, said SP Singh. The woman has also accused the cops of taking away her mobile phone during the incident, he said adding that the woman’s complaint had been handed over to Mayank Dwivedi, the Circle Officer, Gauriganj.

The woman said villagers came to their rescue when she screamed for help due to which the cops ran away but the inspector left his cap behind. The woman then reached the police station with the inspector’s cap in her hand, the official said.

The alleged incident happened around 11 pm on Monday when the girl’s father was not home, said the official.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation, the SP said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.