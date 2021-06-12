New Delhi: A ‘Corona Mata’ temple, built by people at Juhi Shukulpur village in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been demolished amid rows of superstition and land grabbing, reports news agency PTI. The structure built by villagers for seeking divine grace to stay clear of the infection on June 7, was demolished on Friday night. Villagers alleged that it was demolished by police, which denied the charge, saying it was constructed on a disputed site and one of the parties involved in the dispute razed it. Also Read - UP Weekend Lockdown: All Districts Under Covid Curfew For 2 Days | Full List of Restrictions

Villagers said the temple was constructed five days ago by Lokesh Kumar Srivastava with the help of donations from local residents. He installed the idol of the "corona mata". Radhey Shyam Verma of the village was appointed its priest, after which people started offering prayers there. Lokesh, who lives in Noida, jointly owns the land with Nagesh Kumar Srivastava and Jai Prakash Srivastava. He left the village for Noida after the temple was constructed. Nagesh, in his complaint to police, said the temple was constructed to grab the land.

Sangipur police station SHO Tushardutt Tyagi said the temple was built on a disputed land and was razed by one of the parties involved in the dispute. The matter is being investigated, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)