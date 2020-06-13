Noida: A total of thirty-five people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the total tally in the district to 865. Further, 17 patients were discharged post recovery from the deadly virus. Active cases in the district now stands at 359, officials said. Also Read - COVID-19: Concentrate on Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Pune, Indore, Kolkata; PM Modi Wants Urgent Change in Strategy

The district has so far witnessed 12 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to official figures.

"On Saturday, 35 people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 865. Also, 17 patients were discharged, while a total 494 patients have recovered so far. There are 359 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The official statement also mentioned that till date 13,066 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in the district, while 493 such tests have been conducted since Friday, a data that has been made public after more than two weeks.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has 6,221 COVID-19 tests per million population as against a national figure of 3,913, it claimed.

The recovery rate of patients stood at 57.10 per cent, according to official statistics.